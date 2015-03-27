Our twice a month free newspaper is a staple of our area’s Hispanic community, providing them with valuable news and information as well as entertainment and the best in local services.

La Guia is a glossy monthly magazine featuring the latest in lifestyle and entertainment. A trusted source for local information and services. Our publication has been a part of the Tampa Bay Hispanic community since 2000 and has helped hundreds of businesses reach new customers.

There are over 500,000 Hispanics in the Tampa Bay area and our company has devoted itself to understanding them and becoming a resource they can depend on. We provide this knowledge and services to our customers who want to grow their business with the help of this market.

Our company was founded on the principle of providing quality content to the Hispanic community in the Tampa Bay. Since 2000 we have been cultivating our reputation in this area and have become the most recognized and trusted publisher of Spanish language publications in the region. Our customers know that by partnering with us, their message is being sent out along with quality content that readers trust and depend on. We see our publications as marketing solutions for our clients who are looking to tap into the growth engine that is the American Hispanic market.

“Many companies believe that significant growth opportunities come from outside the U.S., but the Hispanic market offers unique growth prospects within our borders. ” – Nielsen

We have focused our editorial strategy on creating two products that cover the diverse needs of our readers and our clients

7Dias Newspaper: National and Local News

Free twice a month broadsheet

Distribution: 24,000

Language: Spanish

Highest recognition for a newspaper in the area